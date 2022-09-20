Man shot 7 times outside southwest Atlanta apartment, APD says

Atlanta Police Department are investigating a shooting in Southeast Atlanta where a victim was struck seven times, according to night commander Capt. Christian Hunt.

Hunt said police responded to 183 Mt. Zion Road, the Avalon Ridge Apartment Homes in southwest Atlanta to a person shot call.

When they arrived, they found a man had been shot seven times in the arms, legs, and the side of the stomach.

The victim told police he was standing in front of an apartment waiting for an Uber when a man walked up to him and began shooting.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a red SUV.

The investigation is ongoing, Hunt said.

