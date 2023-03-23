Man shot on I-90 in North East said accused truck driver passed him, blocked his path

A Detroit man who said he was driving to Syracuse, New York, on Tuesday night to meet his family told authorities he was heading east on Interstate 90 when a semi tractor hauling two shrink-wrapped boats rapidly approached him from behind as the man drove in the passing lane.

After allowing the truck to pass, the man said the truck's driver pulled in front of him, then began swerving in an attempt to block traffic.

When the man eventually tried to pass the truck on the left, he said he heard loud bangs, saw his passenger side window shatter and was shot in his right knee, authorities reported.

The accused shooter in the reported road-rage incident that police determined happened in North East Township remained in custody in New York on Thursday as authorities were working out details on bringing him back to Erie County to face charges.

Ervin B. Stubbs, 34, of Ocala, Florida, faces charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license that the Pennsylvania State Police filed against him in the shooting on I-90 in North East Township, near Bort Road between the Route 89 and Route 20 exits.

The 42-year-old Detroit resident Stubbs is accused of shooting was being treated at the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for a gunshot wound to the knee, authorities reported.

Dangerous driving

The investigation that led to the filing of charges against Stubbs involved the Pennsylvania State Police and the New York State Police. It was pieced together over a number of hours beginning late Tuesday night, when the shooting, which was believed to have happened at about 8:45 p.m., was first reported.

According to investigators, New York State Police troopers were called to the Fredonia/Dunkirk exit of I-90 in Chautauqua County to investigate a report of a person shot while traveling east on the interstate.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers wrote in the criminal complaint against Stubbs that the shooting victim told officers that he was traveling along I-90 in the left lane, which is the passing lane, when a black semi that was hauling two shrink-wrapped boats on a flatbed rapidly approached him from behind. The man said the truck operator flashed his lights, and the man pulled his vehicle over into the right lane, according to the complaint.

The man told troopers that the semi passed him, then abruptly pulled in front of him and began swerving in both lanes, attempting to block him. The man said he was nervous that the semi's cargo could fall off, troopers reported.

The man said he flashed the lights on his vehicle, and the semi pulled back into the right lane. The man said as he attempted to pass the semi in the left lane, he heard loud bangs and the passenger side window of his rental vehicle shattered and he felt a pain in his right knee, according to information in the complaint.

Investigators wrote that the man sped away from the semi and called 911, and he stayed on the phone with a dispatcher as he was advised to exit I-90 in Fredonia.

Pennsylvania State Police in Erie have filed attempted homicide and other charges against a truck driver from Ocala, Florida, who is accused of shooting a Detroit man in the knee during a suspected road-rage incident on Interstate 90 in North East Township on March 21, 2023.

Search for a shooter

New York State Police directed other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the semi involved in the shooting after the victim gave them a description of the truck. A sheriff's deputy in Genesee County, New York, spotted a vehicle matching the description at the Flying J Travel Center in Pembroke, New York, according to New York State Police and information in Stubbs' complaint. The travel center is located about 66 miles east of where the shooting victim exited I-90 in Fredonia.

Law enforcement located Stubbs, who denied being involved in the shooting. He said he was traveling from Texas to New Hampshire to drop off the boats, according to information in his criminal complaint.

Stubbs was found in possession of a Ruger 9 mm handgun, according to New York State Police. The gun has been recovered, Pennsylvania State Police reported Thursday.

Investigators determined through Erie County 911 data that the shooting occurred on I-90 eastbound near the Bort Road overpass in North East Township at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday. Troopers who checked that area found broken glass and a 9 mm shell casing, according to information in the complaint.

New York State Police reported that they arrested Stubbs on a felony count of criminal possession of a weapon and as a fugitive from justice from Pennsylvania.

Staff writer Ed Palattella contributed to this story.

