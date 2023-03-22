Man shot in abdomen, both wrists near northwest Fort Worth intersection, police say

A man was on early Wednesday shot in the abdomen and both wrists in northwest Fort Worth, police said.

The victim was fired upon about midnight near the intersection of Lagonda Avenue and 16th Street. He arrived at a house in the 1800 block of Lagonda Avenue seeking medical treatment, Fort Worth police said.

Beyond the location of the shooting scene, the victim was not forthcoming with details, police said.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital.

An assailant was not in custody, police said.