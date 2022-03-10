Man shot was acquaintance of shooter's ex, police say

No caption

MACOMB — A man shot and killed in an apartment near Western Illinois University was an acquaintance of the shooter's ex-girlfriend, according to Macomb Police.

MPD Chief Jerel Jones gave further details of the situation during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. He opened his remarks with condolences for the family of the victim and gave reassurances that the community was not in any danger.

Jones said the MPD responded at 4:34 a.m. Wednesday to an apartment at 425 N. Charles St. for a report of an individual who had been shot. A female acquaintance of the victim who'd witnessed the incident told them that the male suspect, who was determined to be her ex-boyfriend, had keyed into the apartment and shot the male victim while he was lying in bed.

The victim was taken to McDonough District Hospital by paramedics. There he was pronounced dead at 5:09 a.m. The victim's and witnesses names were not released at the time of the conference.

The witness told police that the suspect, identified as Dylan Lovato of Beach Park, Illinois, left the apartment immediately, entered a vehicle and left the area.

Lovato was later seen within Galesburg city limits. There, he was stopped by Galesburg police and taken into custody without incident. He was transferred to the McDonough County Jail for lodging pending criminal charges by the McDonough County State's Attorney.

Jones said the victim was not a WIU student, but declined to answer any questions from media, citing an ongoing investigation. He also said that his office will provide another press briefing at a later date and will keep media updated.

Assisting the Macomb Police are investigators from the Illinois state Police, the McDonough County States Attorney's Office, Coroner's Office, and Sheriff's Office, and the Galesburg and Monmouth Police Departments. The ISP Crime Scene Investigations Division is processing the scene.

This article originally appeared on The McDonough County Voice: Homicide investigation in Macomb