Man shot by acquaintance at southwest Atlanta home, APD says

A suspect was arrested after a shooting left one person injured on Saturday evening.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers came to the southwest home on Smith Street near Gardner Street around 7 p.m. in reference to a person shot.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was able to provide a location for the suspect before being transported to the hospital.

Investigators learned the victim knew the person who shot him.

Officials identified the suspect as Raymond North, 59.

He was arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail.

During the investigation, officers recovered a gun in North’s possession.

He is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

