Man shot at Adams Street home; Zanesville police investigating

ZANESVILLE − The Zanesville Police Department is continuing to investigate a shooting incident that occurred at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Adams Street.

Authorities said two men entered the home and shot another man. Responding officers performed live-saving measures on the victim. He was transported to Genesis HealthCare System and was in surgery as of 6:20 a.m. His condition was unknown.

Law enforcement is currently gathering evidence and there is no information on suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the ZPD at 740-455-0700 or Det. Jason Keck at 740-617-4924.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Zanesville police investigate shooting incident in Adams Street home