Man shot by AG’s agent at Downtown Pittsburgh Greyhound station facing attempted homicide charges

Channel 11 is learning new details after an agent with the Attorney General’s Office shot a man at the Downtown Pittsburgh Greyhound Station.

Rayshon Mason, 32, is facing aggravated assault and attempted homicide charges. He was the man shot by agents.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident began on the bus. The victim told police Mason had been taking pictures of his family. The two began arguing after getting off the bus. It then turned physical.

The complaint goes on to say that security footage showed the two grappling with one another, eventually falling to the ground.

Soon after, police say Mason pulled out what appeared to be a knife and swung it at the victim.

That’s when two agents, who were nearby conducting a drug investigation, ordered Mason to drop the knife. Police say he didn’t. That’s when agents fired shots, hitting Mason in his chest and stomach.

The victim was not stabbed but was treated for a head injury and released.

Mason remains in critical condition.

