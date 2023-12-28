Man shot at Alexandria McDonald’s

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one man was shot at an Alexandria McDonald’s on Wednesday evening.

In a post on the platform X shortly before 7:20 p.m., the Alexandria Police Department (APD) said that officers were at the McDonald’s at 5311 Duke St.

APD said that two men who knew each other got into a fight that escalated into the shooting.

2 men arrested for targeting Fairfax County Target

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.