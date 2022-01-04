Man who was shot after allegedly assaulting officers with a knife is arrested

A man shot by Corpus Christi police after allegedly assaulting officers with a knife on New Year's Eve has been arrested.

Servando Sanchez, 33, was released from a local hospital late Monday afternoon and taken into police custody.

Servando Sanchez, 33

Shortly after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call around 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve in the 4100 block of Brett Street, police say Sanchez assaulted two officers with a knife.

Police say a third officer then shot Sanchez.

According to CCPD, both Sanchez and the wounded officers were taken to a local hospital. They have all since been released.

The victim of the domestic disturbance was also taken to a local hospital.

Sanchez was booked into the City Detention Center on several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint, interference with an emergency call, and two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Police say Sanchez will be transferred to the Nueces County Jail after he is processed.

CCPD Chief Mike Markle says the officers have been placed on paid administrative leave per standard protocol in officer-involved shooting investigations.

Staff writer Christopher Howley contributed to this story.

Kailey E. Hunt covers breaking news and public safety in South Texas. Help support more local coverage with a subscription at caller.com/subscribe.

More: Do you know these people? They are Nueces County's top 10 most wanted for January 2022

More: San Patricio officials arrest man accused of shooting Mathis man, leaving body near river

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Man who allegedly assaulted officers with a knife is arrested