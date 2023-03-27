Man shot after allegedly breaking into a Lexington home, police say

A man was sent to a hospital Sunday morning after allegedly breaking into someone’s home in Lexington and getting shot, according to police.

At approximately 3:45 a.m., police received a report of a burglary happening at a home in the 100 block of Wittland Lane, according to police. When officers arrived, they determined a man broke into a home and was shot by a resident.

The man’s injuries were described by police as non-life-threatening.

Police said all parties involved have been contacted and the suspect was cited for burglary, public intoxication and criminal mischief.