Man shot after allegedly pointing rifle at others, barricading in Clinton Twp. apartment

Aug. 12—A man was injured early Thursday during a shooting at a Clinton Township apartment complex, police said.

Officers were called at about 12:40 a.m. to an apartment complex in the area of Shook and Klix for a report that a man was pointing a weapon at residents. The man went back into his apartment when police arrived and barricaded himself inside with a rifle, according to authorities.

Police secured the area and, through crisis negotiations, tried to get the man to exit his apartment.

Officials said the situation ended at about 8 a.m. when the man was shot. They said he was taken to a hospital to be treated for his wounds.

They also said the Macomb County Sheriff's Office will conduct an investigation into the shooting.

"There will be no more information released until a complete and thorough investigation is completed," Clinton Township Police Chief Bruce Wade said in a statement.

