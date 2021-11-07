Man shot in Altamonte Springs during fight with relatives, police say

A man was shot multiple times Sunday morning in Altamonte Springs, apparently during an altercation with relatives, police said.

The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, and he was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

The shooting occurred on Lakespur Lane, police said, about 10:15 a.m. The investigation continues but police believe “an altercation between family members” prompted the shooting.

No other information was available.

