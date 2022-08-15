Man shot in altercation at Walmart in Grand Prairie; suspect not in custody, police say

A weekend fight at a Walmart in Grand Prairie ended with one man shot and another man fleeing the scene, Grand Prairie police said Monday.

The wounded man, who also departed Walmart, was found and was being treated at a local hospital.

Grand Prairie police responded Saturday night to the Walmart in the 2000 block of west Interstate 20 after an altercation broke out between two men, a police spokesman said in an email.

At some point during the altercation, one man brandished a handgun and fired at the other man, hitting him in the leg.

No other customers or employees were injured in the shooting.

Police said the suspect has been identified but has not been found. They did not immediately release other details about the shooting.