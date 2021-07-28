Man shot in Anchorage last month has died, police say

Jul. 28—A man died Thursday more than a month after he was shot in the Spenard neighborhood, Anchorage police said.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide, police wrote in an online statement.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of McRae Road in the Spenard neighborhood for a reported shooting on June 17, police said. An injured man was brought to the hospital and remained there until he died from the injuries Thursday, police said.

Police did not immediately identify the man.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing, police said.