Man shot by Anchorage officer charged with attempted murder, kidnapping

A 36-year-old man faces charges including attempted murder, assault and kidnapping following a confrontation Friday in which he was shot and wounded by an Anchorage police officer while he was accompanied by a young child.

Police on Monday identified the man as Michael Valu and the officer as Curtis Wockenfuss, who has served with the the department since December 2017.

Police responded to a domestic dispute involving Valu just before 5 a.m. at a Northeast Anchorage home, police said. Valu fired a shot inside the home and then fled in a Nissan Pathfinder with an elementary-school-age child, they said. No one was injured when the shot was fired.

Police Chief Michael Kerle said Friday that Valu is related to the child.

An officer found the abandoned Nissan near Lake Otis Parkway and Tudor Road around 6:30 a.m. Friday, police said. Officers then saw Valu walking across Lake Otis with the child.

Valu ignored police commands and then pointed a handgun at officers, Kerle said.

Wockenfuss fired twice and struck Valu in the midsection, according to police. He was brought to a hospital and expected to survive. The child did not appear to be hurt, police said.

Valu is facing a charge of attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping, 15 charges of felony third-degree assault and misconduct involving weapons because a previous felony conviction barred him from legally owning a gun.

The Office of Special Prosecutions will review the shooting to determine if the officer's use of force was justified, police said. Once the state review is completed, APD Internal Affairs will review the officer's actions for any violation of policy.

