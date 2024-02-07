Man shot in ankle during Manhattan mugging later dies of blood clot

A 35-year-old man shot in the ankle during a Garment District robbery as he was visiting his tailor later died from a blood clot, police said.

Two Harlem ex-cons have been charged with robbery and assault for shooting him — but not murder even though the city Medical Examiner has deemed the case a homicide.

The victim rode the elevator with his tailor to the seventh floor of a building on W. 38 St. near Eighth Ave. about 1:15 p.m. Jan. 6, cops said. When they stepped off the elevator the victim was shot by a pair of crooks.

Medics rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition but he developed a blood clot and died there nearly a month later, on Sunday, police said.

By then one suspect had already been charged with robbery and assault. Richard Johnson, 34, was arrested Jan. 27.

A second suspect, Jarel Moore, 38, was arrested Monday on the same charges.

Moore is due to be arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court Wednesday while Johnson is being held on $100,000 bail, records show.

Johnson has several prior arrests, police said. He was paroled in December 2016 after serving more than three years in state prison for an upstate drug conviction, records show. Before that he served more than three years for a Manhattan robbery and was paroled in July 2013.

Moore has about a dozen prior arrests, police said. He was conditionally released by parole in January 2023 after serving six years for drug dealing in Manhattan, records show. Before that, he was paroled in November following a Brooklyn robbery and assault conviction for which he was sentenced to 3 1/2 years.

Police said they have not released the victim’s name because his family hasn’t been told of his death.