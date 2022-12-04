Man shot, another detained following Newport News shooting

A man sustained life-threatening injuries and another is in custody following a shooting in Newport News on Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 100 block of Americana Drive following a report of gunshots at 11:22 a.m., according to Sarah Ketchum, a spokesperson for Newport News police.

One victim has been hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wounds. An unidentified man was detained in connection to the incident but no charges have been filed, Ketchum said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

