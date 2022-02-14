Man shot, another injured after shooting on I-70 near Shadeland Avenue

A shooting on I-70 Sunday night resulted in a man shot in the back seat of a vehicle, the driver injured from shrapnel and possibly injured a third person who left before police arrived, according to law enforcement officials.

The shooting occurred in a westbound lane on I-70 near Shadeland Avenue. Indiana State Police along with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a person shot after 7:30 p.m.

State police said their early investigation indicates someone in another car on the interstate fired their gun and struck a man in the back seat. Shrapnel from the gunfire hit the driver, who had minor injuries from the debris. Investigators said they believe a third person in the car was injured, but they ran away before officers arrived.

'Nail in the coffin': Hoosier teachers say CRT-inspired bill will drive them from classrooms

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police on Sunday night said they don’t have a description of a suspect or suspect vehicle.

Shootings on interstates around Indianapolis sharply increased last year, fueled by a never-before-seen trend of road rage escalating into gunfire. Police have not said whether the shooting on Sunday night was targeted or random.

Anyone who was in the area of the interstate about 7:30 p.m. and may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact Indiana State Police.

Contact Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or 317-503-7514.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: I-70 shooting in Indianapolis sends man to hospital, injures another