Man shot, another person stabbed in Whitehaven, MPD says
A man was critically injured and another person was stabbed after a shooting in the Whitehaven neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Police said that the shooting happened just after 2 p.m. on Brownlee Road near Elvis Presley Boulevard.
A man who had been shot arrived at Methodist South Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Police said that another person was stabbed and taken to the same hospital in non-critical condition.
One person has been detained, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
