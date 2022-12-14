Man shot, another person stabbed in Whitehaven, MPD says

A man was critically injured and another person was stabbed after a shooting in the Whitehaven neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said that the shooting happened just after 2 p.m. on Brownlee Road near Elvis Presley Boulevard.

A man who had been shot arrived at Methodist South Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said that another person was stabbed and taken to the same hospital in non-critical condition.

One person has been detained, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

