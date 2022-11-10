Man shot at apartment complex

Nov. 10—HIGH POINT — A 20-year-old man was shot outside an apartment complex in east High Point just after midnight early Tuesday, according to police.

When High Point Police Department officers arrived at the Brentwood Crossing apartments on Brentwood Street, the shooting victim was gone, but a short time later a man arrived at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center and said he had been wounded by gunfire at Brentwood Crossing, police said.

The man was taken by helicopoter to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, police told The High Point Enterprise. No other information about his injuries or condition was released.

A police incident report indicates that the man was shot with a handgun fired by someone in a white sedan that had several people in the car.

A beige Lincoln Town Car also was struck by a bullet in one of the quarter panels, according to the incident report.