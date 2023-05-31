Man shot at apartment complex in Auburn; no arrests made

A man was shot at an apartment complex in Auburn Tuesday night, according to the Auburn Police Department.

At about 10:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting at the Copper Gate Apartment Complex in the 4700 block of Auburn Way North.

When police arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Police believe several people may have been involved in the shooting, but no arrests have been made.

Officers also recovered several stolen vehicles at the apartment complex.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Auburn Police Department at 253-288-7403.

This is not the first shooting this year at this apartment complex, in January, another man was shot and killed.

According to Auburn police, there have been five shootings since Friday.



