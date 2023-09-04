Man shot at apartment complex near middle school in Arden Arcade, Sacramento deputies say

One person was hospitalized Monday afternoon following a shooting that stemmed from an argument outside an apartment complex in Arden Arcade.

The shooting took place just before 2:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of Edison Avenue, just east of Arcade Fundamental Middle School, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Gandhi said the victim, a 63-year-old man male, was shot three times after he got into an argument with the suspect in a driveway outside the Edison Apartments complex. The suspect then ran from the scene.

Gandhi said the suspect remained at large Monday night but neighbors and witnesses had provided surveillance footage of the shooting to deputies.

Gandhi said the victim is expected to survive.

Deputies and firefighters respond to a shooting on the 3600 block of Edison Avenue outside the Edison Apartments. One man was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Office said.