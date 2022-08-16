Man shot at apartment complex in Orange County, deputies say

Orange County deputies are investigating after a man was shot Monday afternoon.

WATCH: Troopers search for hit-and-run driver who killed bicyclist in Orange County

A man in his 20s was shot around 5 p.m. at an apartment complex on Texas Avenue.

Deputies said they know who the shooter is but did not release any details on the gunman.

READ: Florida police shooting: Miami-Dade officer critically wounded, suspect dead, officials say

The victim is expected to be OK.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

WATCH: Orlando security proposals move forward, to mixed reviews

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.