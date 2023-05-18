Man shot at apartment in what police believe to be related to a robbery in DeKalb County

Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment building in DeKalb County.

One person was left seriously injured, according to DeKalb police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to 200 Meadowood Ridge in reference to a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot.

He was transported by EMS to an area hospital in serious condition.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said initial information indicates this was robbery related.

The incident is still under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: