Man shot at apartment in what police believe to be related to a robbery in DeKalb County
Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment building in DeKalb County.
One person was left seriously injured, according to DeKalb police.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to 200 Meadowood Ridge in reference to a person shot.
When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot.
He was transported by EMS to an area hospital in serious condition.
TRENDING STORIES:
First-ever Chick-fil-A restaurant location is closing this week...for good
Students battling cancer banned from prom at Georgia high school; decision reversed after outrage
Employee shoots, kills customer inside College Park restaurant’s restroom
Police said initial information indicates this was robbery related.
The incident is still under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: