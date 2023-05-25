Man shot at his apartment after he says someone knocked on his door and started shooting

DeKalb police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.

It happened at an apartment complex in Decatur.

Police said just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 4000 block of Belvedere Square in reference to a person shot.

When they got to the scene, they found a 30-year-old man who had been grazed by a bullet on his back.

The victim said someone knocked on his front door and then started shooting through it, grazing him.

Detectives responded to the scene to investigate.

Police have not said whether the victim and shooter knew each other.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

