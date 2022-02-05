Man shot after argument on Brooklyn street

An argument on a Brooklyn street Saturday turned violent, with an assailant whipping out a gun and shooting a man twice in the leg, police said.

The 57-year-old victim got into a disagreement with the gunman on DeKalb Ave. near Irving Ave. in Bushwick just after 1:40 p.m., cops said.

The shooter pulled out a gun and fired off two bullets into the victim’s left calf, police said. He then bolted north north on Irving Ave — leaving the wounded victim on the sidewalk.

Medics rushed the man to Woodhull Hospital where he was expected to recover.

Police were looking for the shooter, who was last seen wearing a blue coat.