Man shot after argument at Carolina Ale House in Concord, police say

A man was shot at a Carolina Ale House restaurant early Thursday morning, Concord police said.

Police said it happened at the location on Concord Mills Boulevard around 1:30 a.m.

ALSO READ: 1 shot outside University City seafood restaurant

Investigators believe an argument between two people led to a physical fight, and then one pulled out a gun and shot the other person.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police said.

Concord police are continuing their investigation and reviewing surveillance video, conducting interviews, and reviewing physical evidence to figure out who the aggressor was in the incident.

No further information was released.

(WATCH BELOW: Man wanted in connection with fatal shooting in Wadesboro, police say)











