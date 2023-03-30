Man shot after argument turns violent, Fort Worth police say

A man was shot in the arm in south Fort Worth early Wednesday after an argument turned violent, police said.

Officers were dispatched to 5040 Hildring Drive E. around 12:15 a.m. regarding a shooting call. They found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm, according to police.

Police said they believe the man was shot during an argument that escalated into physical violence. A spokesperson for MedStar said the victim was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, officials said, and detectives from the Gun Violence Unit have been notified.