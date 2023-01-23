Man shot in arm during domestic dispute in Fort Worth home; woman arrested

A man was shot in the arm during a domestic dispute with his girlfriend Sunday night in south Fort Worth, according to Fort Worth police and a report.

The man was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury.

A 27-year-old woman was booked into the Fort Worth Jail early Monday in connection with the case. Jail records identified her as Tamara Castor-Woolridge.

The woman was booked into jail just before 3 a.m. Monday on a charge of aggravated assault serious bodily injury.

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call just after 10 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Country Lane in south Fort Worth.

Officers found a wounded man who they believe was shot during a domestic disturbance. A caller reported that his brother had been shot by his girlfriend, according to a police call log.

Family violence detectives were notified of the shooting.