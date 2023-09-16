Man shot in the arm in the Lake Forest Hills area, police are still looking for suspect

Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office responded to a local hospital about a man who was shot in the arm.

Early this morning, a man walked into the hospital received medical treatment, and was discharged.

JSO says the victim was walking in 6100 Avenue B when he heard a gunshot.

Moments later, the victim realized he had been shot in the right arm.

Police have limited information and no suspect description at this time.

Detectives are in the area canvassing for video surveillance and attempting to locate witnesses.

JSO asks that anyone with information about this incident contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

