Man shot in arm while driving with family in St. Paul

Feb. 14—A man driving with his wife and two children was shot in the arm during a drive-by shooting on the Earl Street bridge in St. Paul on Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred at 10:22 a.m. on the eastbound section of the bridge," according to St. Paul police Sgt. Natalie Davis.

The man, in his 40s, was driving when he heard a loud noise as his driver's-side window shattered and then he realized he was shot, Davis said.

He was taken to Regions Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting is under investigation.