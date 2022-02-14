Man shot in arm while driving with family in St. Paul

Kristi Belcamino, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
Feb. 14—A man driving with his wife and two children was shot in the arm during a drive-by shooting on the Earl Street bridge in St. Paul on Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred at 10:22 a.m. on the eastbound section of the bridge," according to St. Paul police Sgt. Natalie Davis.

The man, in his 40s, was driving when he heard a loud noise as his driver's-side window shattered and then he realized he was shot, Davis said.

He was taken to Regions Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting is under investigation.

