Man shot around the corner from DD Minimart in Visalia, shooter on the loose

Visalia Police respond to a shooting Thursday, July 20, 2023 in the 1300 block of North Rinaldi Street. One male victim was transported from the scene in unknown condition. Rinaldi was closed between Houston and Elowin avenues.

At least one person was shot Thursday afternoon and Visalia police are looking for the motive and the shooter.

Dozens of officers and detectives rushed around 4:30 p.m. to the 1300 block of North Rinaldi Street, between Houston and Elowin avenues. The first officers on scene found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Several shell casings littered the asphalt.

The man's condition wasn't given Thursday night and police didn't release the man's name or age.

The area, just around the corner from Scotty's Donuts, was closed to traffic and residents for several hours while detectives and crimes scene investigators gathered evidence. They went door-to-door in the area looking for witnesses and camera footage that may help lead to an arrest.

Visalia Police place evidence markers Thursday, July 20, 2023 after a shooting in the 1300 block of North Rinaldi Street. One male victim was transported from the scene in unknown condition. Rinaldi was closed between Houston and Elowin avenues.

Residents gathered in the streets talking about the crime and guessing who was shot and what led to the shooting. Several businesses in the area, including DD Minimart, were affected by the shooting as police stood in the streets and directed traffic away from the area.

No description of the shooter was released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Visalia police at 713-8117. An anonymous tip can be left on the city's website under the police department tab.

