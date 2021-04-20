Man shot, arrest made

Apr. 20—HIGH POINT — A Burlington man has been accused of shooting and trying to kill a High Point man.

Millard Elswick, 32, of Burlington is charged with attempted murder, the High Point Police Department said.

Just before 12:45 a.m. Friday, High Point Police Department officers went to the 1700 block of Westchester Drive after a report of a shooting. Officers found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound sitting on the ground near the driver's side door of a Ford Windstar, a police report said.

The man, whose name was not released, told police he had been shot a short time before on Welborn Street.

The report coincided with emergency calls the police had received about shots fired on Welborn.

The man was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment, according to a police report. No information about his injury or condition was available.

Elswick, who police say was armed with a 9 mm pistol, was arrested later Friday morning without incident. Elswick was in the Guilford County Jail in High Point. No bond was allowed.

Further information on the shooting wasn't available Monday.