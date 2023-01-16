Man shot in Asbury Park, prosecutor seeks witnesses

ASBURY PARK - Monmouth County authorities are investigating a shooting Saturday night near Asbury Park Village that left a man in critical condition.

Asbury Park police responded to a call at 9:33 p.m. Saturday at the Asbury Park Village apartments, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. The man told officers he was shot at a local deli by an unknown masked person, authorities said.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

Witnesses are asked to call Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Aaron Shaw at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Detective Lemar Whittaker at 732-774-1300.

Anonymous tips can be made to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling the confidential telephone line at 800-671-4400, by downloading and using the P3 Tips mobile app at p3tips.com/1182, or by going to the website at monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.

