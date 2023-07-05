Man shot, assaulted in attempted robbery in West 7th district, Fort Worth police say

A man was shot in the foot during an attempted robbery early Wednesday in the West 7th district, Fort Worth police said.

Officers responded to a local hospital around 1:15 a.m. regarding a shooting and physical assault victim. The victim told police that he and his girlfriend were in a parking lot near 3011 Bledsoe St. when he was approached by three men he didn’t know.

Two of the attackers pulled out guns and announced they were going to rob the victim. One of the suspects fired his gun, shooting the victim in the right foot, police said. All three men then began to physically assault the victim, but were not able to steal any of the victim’s property.

The suspects fled the scene on foot, police said, and the victim was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle. The Robbery Unit will help investigate the incident, officials said.