Man shot by Atlanta police officer outside Greyhound bus station, authorities say

Atlanta police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a Greyhound Bus Station.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that officers received reports of a man shot around 4:30 a.m. outside the bus station on Forsyth Street in downtown Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the investigation, officers were alerted of an unruly 30-year-old man inside the bus station.

Police confirmed he was not a passenger.

After being escorted out of the station by security, the man pulled out a gun and shot at officers, prompting them to shoot back.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspect was shot and taken to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

No police officers were injured in the incident.

Officials have not released the suspect’s identity.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene and will take over the case.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: