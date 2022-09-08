Man shot after attempted traffic stop faces charges

Sep. 7—The Buford man shot Sept. 3 after an attempted traffic stop now faces charges, according to authorities.

Marshall Anthony Hooper, 37, of Buford, was shot and taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. The Times has reached out to hospital officials for an update on his condition.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Hooper was charged with felony obstruction of an officer, failure to stop at a stop sign, expired tag, speeding and driving while license suspended/revoked.

The deputy who fired his gun has been identified by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as Jeremy Cooksey.

The GBI said the Sheriff's Office tried at 9:30 p.m. to stop Hooper, who was riding a motorcycle near McEver Road.

After a short chase, Hooper's motorcycle crashed.

Hooper ignored several verbal commands given by Cooksey.

The GBI has not provided any further information on the case.

Hooper has not been booked on these charges as of Wednesday, Sept. 7.