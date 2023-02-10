Man shot by Aurora police after allegedly charging officer with knives now charged with attempted first-degree murder

A man who was shot by an Aurora police officer Sunday after allegedly charging at the officer armed with knives has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with the incident.

Kristopher Cross, 21, of the 900 block of Colorado Avenue in Aurora, was charged Wednesday with five felonies and two misdemeanors in relation to the incident, according to Kane County court records.

Cross was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the officer-involved shooting.

Cross was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, unlawful restraint and two counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer, all felony charges, court records show. He was also charged with two counts of misdemeanor aggravated assault using a deadly weapon.

Police were called to the home on Colorado Avenue around 10:38 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a family member inside the home, reporting another family member was armed with multiple knives and threatening people inside the house.

When officers arrived, police said they made multiple attempts to verbally de-escalate the situation with Cross.

Police said the man allegedly threatened to kill police officers. He exited the home and engaged with the officers in the garage, officials said. The man, still armed with the knives, then charged at an officer, who then shot the man, according to police.

Police declined to say how many times Cross was shot due to an ongoing investigation.

The investigation of the incident was turned over to the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force, in accordance with Illinois law. The task force is comprised of police officers from a variety of county police agencies and serves as an independent investigative agency.

Police previously said they are working with the task force to determine when to release the officers’ body camera footage from the incident.

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Richard Irvin urged people to wait for the results of the investigation to come forward before making judgments about the incident.

No upcoming court date for Cross has been set yet.

