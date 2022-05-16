Man shot in the back during robbery in Fort Worth, police say

Police are investigating a shooting during a robbery that left one man injured early Monday in Fort Worth.

At about 1:30 a.m., Fort Worth officers were dispatched to a local hospital in reference to a victim who had arrived and was requesting medical treatment for a gunshot wound.

Police met with the adult male who suffered a gunshot wound to the back. The victim said that he was seated in a vehicle near the intersection of Bomar Avenue and East Lancaster Avenue when another vehicle approached him. An unknown suspect exited the vehicle and announced a robbery.

The suspect discharged a gun, striking the victim’s vehicle and causing the man to suffer a gunshot wound.

Police said there is no suspect in custody, and detectives have been notified.