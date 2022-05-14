Man shot in back near local fire station, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of South Third Street near Fire Station 36 just before 8 p.m. for a shooting.

Police found one man that had been shot in the back, according to a spokesperson.

He was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition, police said.

One man was questioned on the scene and this is an ongoing investigation.

