Man shot in back in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood

A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after he was shot in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood.

Police were called to Everton Street just before 10:30 p.m. for multiple shots fired in the 7300 and 7200 blocks.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the back. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police said there were no witnesses to the shooting.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

