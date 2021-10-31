Man shot in back in Stowe Township, expected to survive

Oct. 31—A man was shot in the back Saturday afternoon in Stowe Township, police said.

Allegheny County Police say the unidentified man was found shot in the 500 block of Marwood Avenue at about 4:45 p.m.

Police said the man's injuries are not life threatening. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The county police ask anyone with information call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

