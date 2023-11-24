Man shot in the back on Thanksgiving checks himself into NC hospital

Hillsborough police are investigating after a man was shot in the back on Thanksgiving Day in the central part of town.

Police responded just after 7 p.m. Thursday to UNC Hospitals in Hillsborough, where a 33-year-old Burlington man went to get treated for a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

Investigators learned the man, who is in stable condition, was shot on Spruce Street, just south of Central Elementary School in Hillsborough’s West End. The shooting is an isolated incident, police said, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information can contact Investigator Nevin Darden by email or phone at 919-296-9559. Anonymous crime tips can be reported by calling 919-296-9555, or using the See it, Say it, Send it app or the See it, Say it, Send it website. Messages can also be sent to the Police Department through its Facebook page.

