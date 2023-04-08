Man shot in back while getting out of rideshare in southwest Atlanta, police say
Atlanta police are investigating an incident where a man was shot in the back late Friday night.
Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to 1311 Dorsey Street SW around 10:37 p.m. after reports of a person shot.
Police located a man who had been shot in the back. The victim told police he was getting out of his Uber/Lyft when he was struck in the back.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Atlanta police.
