Man shot by bail bondsman in Gastonia, police say

A man was seriously hurt after being shot by a bail bondsman Friday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said they were responded to a shooting outside a home on 29 Diane Theater Road west of Gastonia before 7 a.m.

GPD investigating shooting outside a home in 500 blk 29 Diane Theater Rd. 24yo male reportedly shot by at least 1 bail bondsman. Male has life-threatening injuries



This remains active investigation. No further info available at this time



Call rcvd 6:41am — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) June 3, 2022

A 24-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

GPD said the investigation is active and ongoing. No additional details were available at the time.

