Man shot by bail bondsmen missed court on misdemeanor, drug charges

Dalton Lewis

A man shot and killed by bail bondsmen early Friday morning had missed a court appearance stemming from allegations that he tried to steal an ankle brace from the Walmart on North Myrtle School Road.

Dalton Lee Lewis, 24, was shot outside a home at Diane 29 Theater Road early Friday morning by at least one bail bondsman who was trying to take him into custody, according to Gastonia police.

Lewis had a court date of Dec. 17 on misdemeanor charges of resisting a public officer, larceny, second-degree trespass, and carrying a concealed weapon — the weapon alleged was "metallic knuckles" — as well as a felony charge of possession of heroin stemming from the same incident, according to court records.

Arrest warrants indicate that Lewis was accused of stealing an ankle brace worth around $30 from Walmart and that he tried to pull away from the officer who arrested him.

He was arrested Dec. 16.

The bail bondsman or men alleged to have shot Lewis, had not been charged late Friday. Police were still investigating which of two accounts of the shooting was true, and police spokesman Rick Goodale said that he expects the investigation to be lengthy.

Bail bondsman Tim Moore said that Lewis pointed a gun at him and other bail bondsmen, so some of the bondsmen fired their own weapons. Green, who was in the car with Lewis when he was shot, disputes this account, saying that Lewis was unarmed and reaching for his car keys when he was shot.

One element that has caused a problem for investigators is the gun that the bail bondsmen say they found in the car.

A car towed from a property on Diane 29 Theater Road after a shooting had bullet holes in the driver's side door and in the windshield. Credit: Dave Faherty | WSOC-TV

The gun, a revolver, was removed from the car after the shooting and placed on the hood, Goodale said.

"Quite honestly, it is a problem. In an ideal world, they should have left the gun in the car," Goodale said. Removing the gun created more investigative work for police, who have to figure out who the gun belongs to and whether it was indeed in the car as the bail bondsmen said it was, Goodale said.

Story continues

Flip Dow, a longtime Gaston County bail bondsman, agreed.

He said in an interview that the car should have been left as it was after the shooting.

"You don't touch nothing. I'm an ex county police officer. You leave it like it is until the police get there," Dow said.

Lewis was shot in the chest seven times, his mother, Lynn Spargo, said in a text message.

Dalton Lee Lewis, 24, was shot while sitting in a car on Diane 29 Theater Road. This car was later towed from the scene. Credit: Dave Faherty | WSOC-TV

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gastonia man missed court on misdemeanor, drug charges