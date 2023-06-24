Man shot in Ballard by person last seen riding away on a bicycle

Seattle police recovered a gun after a man was shot in Ballard Friday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The shooter was not located.

At about 10 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a reported shooting near the block of 14th Avenue Northwest and Northwest Leary Way.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

Officers secured the scene while medics with the Seattle Fire Department provided the man aid.

During their investigation, police learned the suspected shooter rode away on a bicycle.

Officers searched the area and found clothing the suspect was wearing, as well as the bike. They also found a loaded handgun near the clothing.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.