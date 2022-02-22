Man shot in Barr Township, flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Feb. 22—BELSANO, Pa. — One man is in police custody and another is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds following a domestic dispute inside a Barr Township home on Monday, authorities said.

State police in Ebensburg said the shooting happened at 11:23 a.m. in the 300 block of Priesser Road, north of Belsano. The wounded man was flown to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown with life-threatening injuries.

The names of the gunman and the man who was shot were not released Monday.

State police and the Cambria County District Attorney's Office are investigating.