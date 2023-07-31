Man shot after beating victim with stick during dispute over food, Atlanta police say

Two men are recovering after officials say he was shot during a dispute over food.

Atlanta police said on Saturday at 4:09 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot on Pryor Street Southwest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man shot in both arms.

According to the investigation, the man was involved in a verbal altercation with another man over food before he was shot.

The fight quickly escalated when police said the 32-year-old man grabbed a large stick and beat the other man.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the assault, police said the victim pulled out a handgun and shot the 32-year-old man in self-defense.

Both men were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Their identities have not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The 32-year-old was taken into custody. Police have not specified what he is charged with.

The investigation remains ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS: