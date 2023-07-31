Man shot after beating victim with stick during dispute over food, Atlanta police say
Two men are recovering after officials say he was shot during a dispute over food.
Atlanta police said on Saturday at 4:09 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot on Pryor Street Southwest.
When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man shot in both arms.
According to the investigation, the man was involved in a verbal altercation with another man over food before he was shot.
The fight quickly escalated when police said the 32-year-old man grabbed a large stick and beat the other man.
During the assault, police said the victim pulled out a handgun and shot the 32-year-old man in self-defense.
Both men were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Their identities have not been released.
The 32-year-old was taken into custody. Police have not specified what he is charged with.
The investigation remains ongoing.
