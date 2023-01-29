Man shot in Beaver County, state police issue arrest warrant for suspect

State police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect after a shooting in Beaver County.

Officers were called to the area of Linmar Terrace in Aliquippa at around 5:12 a.m. for reports of a man shot.

When they arrived they found 31-year-old Micquel Frison from Pittsburgh suffering an apparent injury to the right side of his head as a result of the shooting.

State troopers were called to the scene and began an investigation.

They issued an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Tyler Lynell Walker.

Walker faces charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and multiple others.

State police have not released any further information on Frison’s condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Ohio man killed in ATV crash in Lawrence County PNC closing another batch of branches, sparing Pittsburgh, as 2023 cuts near 100 Police investigating after shots fired overnight in Downtown Pittsburgh VIDEO: Demonstrators gather in Pittsburgh in response to Tyre Nichols’ death DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts